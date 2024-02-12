Advertisement

J&K: In a move aimed at facilitating travel for devotees, Indian Railways has announced the operation of three special trains from Katra, Udhampur and Jammu to Ayodhya. However, booking services for these trains were temporarily suspended on the official Indian Railways website in January.

The scheduled operation includes three special trains, with departures from Udhampur, Jammu, and Katra to Ayodhya on specific dates.

Sources revealed, "Udhampur-Ayodhya-Udhampur train, numbered 04680, will depart from Udhampur at 10:50 am on February 16. Similarly, Jammu-Ayodhya-Jammu Aastha Special, train number 04610, will depart from Jammu at 11:55 am on January 20, returning from Ayodhya to Jammu on February 22.”

Additionally, “Katra-Ayodhya-Katra train, numbered 04606, is scheduled to depart from Katra on February 27 at 10:25 am, with the return journey from Ayodhya to Katra slated for February 29,” they added.

All three trains, comprising 22-coach setups, will have stoppages at Ayodhya Cantt via Udhampur, Jammu, Kathua, Pathankot, Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana Cantt, ensuring convenient access for travellers.

“By facilitating the journey of Lord Ram devotees to Ayodhya, the BJP aims to provide an opportunity for spiritual fulfilment and strengthen the bond of devotion among the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” said senior BJP leader Er Aijaz Hussain.

“It brings immense joy to us devotees. It signifies a return to our sacred rituals and traditions, allowing us to reconnect with our faith in Ayodhya,” said Ashutosh Abrol.

“I’ve been eagerly waiting for these services. It’s a relief to know that I can once again embark on my pilgrimage to Ayodhya and pay homage to Lord Ram,” said another devotee.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir's GDP has seen an increase from Rs 1.6 lakh crore in 2018-19 to Rs 2.64 lakh crore in 2021-22, credited to government reforms over the past four years. The recent projections for 2024-25 indicate further growth, with a GDP of Rs 2,63,399 crores expected, alongside a tax/GDP ratio of 7.84 per cent.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget of Rs 59,364 crore in the Lok Sabha, later approved by Parliament, while the full budget for 2024-25 is set at Rs 1,18,728 crore. These developments underline the administration's commitment to fostering economic growth and stability in the region.

LG Manoj Sinha has outlined the administration's vision to accelerate economic development, strengthen grassroots democracy, promote holistic growth, and empower marginalized communities.

“The focus on inclusive governance, infrastructure development and technological integration reflects the PM’s commitment to fostering prosperity and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,” said LG Sinha.