Jammu & Kashmir Rain Fury: 7 Killed in Loran Landslide; SDRF Launch Rescue Operations

At least seven people were killed after a massive landslide struck residential houses in the Loran area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday.

The disaster unfolded following incessant overnight downpours across the region, which triggered mudslides and severe waterlogging throughout the district.

Emergency rescue teams, including local police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, and community volunteers, rushed to the site to dig through the mud and debris. Search and rescue operations remain active as authorities work to ensure no additional residents are trapped underneath the collapsed structures.

Local authorities have warned that rivers and streams in the area are swelling rapidly, heightening the risk of further flash floods and secondary landslides.

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Severe Weather Alert Issued

The tragic incident comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a fresh weather warning forecasting widespread heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 48 to 72 hours.

Disaster management officials have advised residents living near vulnerable slopes, low-lying riverbanks, and disaster-prone zones to exercise extreme caution, avoid unnecessary travel, and relocate to safer ground if instructed by local administration. Control rooms have been established across affected districts to monitor the evolving weather situation and assist with emergency evacuations.