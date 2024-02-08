Advertisement

Jammu: Continuing the annual tradition, the ancient and natural cave pathway that leads to the sanctum sanctorum of the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir was reopened on Sunday, January 14, authorities said.

The holy cave is usually reopened during the current time of the year, generally after performing a pooja, as less number of devotees visit the shrine during the period, authorities said. It added that old cave was reopened on Sunday and pilgrims undertook yatra through it.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) Anshul Garg mentioned that pilgrims were facilitated to undertake yatra through the old cave after a pooja was performed at the shrine on January 14.

He added that SMVDSB will attempt to ensure that more devotees undertake the pilgrimage through the path of old cave, keeping in view the permissible crowd capacity.

The devotees must note that old cave will be open for darshan from 10 am to 4 pm during the day and from 10.30 pm to 5 am at night.

To avoid any inconvenience to the pilgrims, the authorities have been directed to regulate the darshan through the old cave after considering the rush and congestion, Garg added.

The natural cave is reopened on an annual basis, specifically during the months of January and February when the pilgrimage traffic is minimal, as stated by officials. For the remaining months, pilgrims are required to traverse through the newly-constructed caves to reach the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, according to their statements.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Mountains of Jammu and Kashmir, attracts millions of devotees from across the country and beyond each year. The cave is considered one of the holiest and most revered sites in Hinduism, dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi.

