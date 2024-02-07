Advertisement

Jammu: The connectivity of Kashmir Valley with the rest of India was cut on the second consecutive day after traffic movement on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked due to slippery road conditions and damage at several pockets in Ramban district of Jammu. The arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslip at various places. Traffic on the strategically important National highway was stopped last morning after a portion of highway got damaged in the Sherbibi area of Ramban.

Authorities were trying to clear the landslip debris and restore the traffic on the road connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country. More than 400 vehicles are stranded at various places along the highway, the officials said.

Advertisement

270-km Road Was Closed for Traffic on Thursday

The 270-km road was closed for traffic on Thursday following landslip at several places, including Sherbibi, Magerkote, Mehad Cafeteria and Dalwas along the highway, the officials said.

Advertisement

Senior official of the Traffic department told Republic that 1,100 vehicles are stranded in the stretch of Udhampur to Banihal as per assessment carried out last evening. "Traffic is not being allowed to move beyond Jakheni in Udhampur to Kashmir and from Qazigund in Kulgam towards Jammu. The road conditions are slippery at many places, and it is not advisable to travel on Jammu-Srinagar national highway for now," he added.

The other road connecting Kashmir to the rest of India - Mughal Road connecting Kashmir to Jammu via Poonch and Shopian - has also been blocked due to heavy snowfall in the last couple of days. Mughal Road is unlikely to be thrown open for traffic in weeks to come as heavy snowfall is expected in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The weather department in its advisory said that the past 24 hours witnessed significant snowfall across various regions. Middle and higher reaches of Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Badgam, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian experienced 10 to 15 inches of snow, while lower reaches and plains of North, Northwestern, and South Kashmir received 6-8 inches of snow. Central Kashmir's plains had 2-4 inches of snow. In Jammu Division, light to moderate rain with thunder occurred, accompanied by light snow in a few middle and higher reaches. The current weather is generally cloudy with light snow at isolated places.

The forecast by the weather department for the upcoming days indicates gradual improvement on February 2, and generally dry weather with a possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches. "From February 3-12, there is a chance of light to moderate snow/rain in many places across Jammu and Kashmir. An advisory warns of temporary road closures in higher reaches and important passes due to intermittent, moderate to heavy snowfall over the past three days," advisory added.