Updated February 6th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Jammu Srinagar National Highway To Remain Closed Today: Details Inside

Earlier, the NH44 was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush.

Digital Desk
NH44 to remain closed today
NH44 to remain closed today | Image: ANI/ Representative
  • 2 min read
Jammu and Kashmir: The Jammu- Srinagar National Highway, popularly known as NH44, will remain closed for traffic on Tuesday, February 6, as widening work is being carried out in several places in the Ramban district. The highway has been closed for traffic at Kishtwari Pathar and Dhalwas in Ramban district for 24 hours. 

The district authorities said that the National Highway 44 will remain closed for traffic from 8am on Tuesday until 8am on Wednesday, requesting the senior police officers to look after the implementation. . “For safety, avoid travel during this period. Plan your journeys wisely and prioritize safety,” said DM Ramban urging the commuters to skip the closed route. 

"Based on the recommendation of Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban, and to ensure the safety and well-being of the general populace/travelers/drivers, the sanction is hereby granted in favor of NHAI, PIU Ramban, for taking a 24-hour traffic haltage from 0800 hours on 06.02.2024 till 0800 hours on 07.02.2024 for the widening of the road at Kishtwari Pathar & Dhalwas on NH-44 in strict adherence to the conditions outlined in the aforementioned communication from the Project Director, NHAI, PIU Ramban," said an order issued by the District Magistrate, Ramban.

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, and Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, NHWs, Ramban, shall implement the above orders in letter and spirit," the order added. 

Earlier, the NH44 was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush. 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 07:05 IST

