Updated February 5th, 2024 at 21:26 IST
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours - Details Here
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours, details below
Rishi Shukla
- India
- 1 min read
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours | Image:ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours from 0800 hours on 06.02.2024 till 0800 hours on 07.02.2024. Office of District Magistrate, Ramban has issued an official order in this regard.
According to official statement, “Haltage of Traffic for widening of road at Kishtwari Pathar and Dhalwas on NH-44”. Copy of statement is circulated to all concerning senior officials.
Advertisement
Inputs: ANI
Advertisement
Published February 5th, 2024 at 21:26 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories14 minutes ago
Galleries19 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.