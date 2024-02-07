Advertisement

New Delhi: Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours from 0800 hours on 06.02.2024 till 0800 hours on 07.02.2024. Office of District Magistrate, Ramban has issued an official order in this regard.

According to official statement, “Haltage of Traffic for widening of road at Kishtwari Pathar and Dhalwas on NH-44”. Copy of statement is circulated to all concerning senior officials.

Advertisement

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to remain closed for repair work for 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/1aYrjsm42I — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2024

Inputs: ANI