English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 23:44 IST

‘Jan 22 Will Be Written in Golden Letters’: Union Minister Puri On Ram Lalla Idol's Pran Pratishtha

Hardeep Singh Puri said the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's temple will be written in history in "golden letters."

Digital Desk
hardeep singh puri
Union Minister Puri spoke on the significance of January 22 and how the negativity brigade suffered a blow. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's temple will be written in history in "golden letters." Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Petroleum and Housing Minister also addressed those trying to undermine the historic moment which Hindus have waited for for five centuries.

#JaiShriRam | I think those who consciously tried to diminish the importance of the event, they are missing a fundamental point that is January 22, 2024 will be written in golden letters because it is an inflection point in our civilisational history: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union… pic.twitter.com/kiVcQeN5gs

— Republic (@republic) January 22, 2024

"I think those who consciously tried to diminish the importance of the event, they are missing a fundamental point that is January 22, 2024 will be written in golden letters because it is an inflection point in our civilisational history," Puri said about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri also recalled PM Modi's electrifying speech post the Pran Pratishtha where he announced the commencement of a new era and appealed to the youth to take action.

Advertisement

Speaking on the significance of Lord Ram, which transcends the boundary of religion, Puri said, "Lord Ram is not about religion, he is above religion. Lord Ram is the great unifier because he provides the best template in the value system that we know."

"As the honourable Prime Minister said, Ram is India's faith, he is India's thought, its consciousness, Ram is effect, Ram is policy," the Minister further said.

Advertisement

Puri further reflected on the celebrations in countries from Thailand in South-east Asia to the UK in another part of the world for the construction of the Ram temple and the subsequent Pran Pratishtha.

"People from Thailand to Korea, in the UK where I served, everyone is celebrating. It is more than a cultural renaissance. It is something beyond religion and all religious communities can and are celebrating this," the Minister told Arnab.

Advertisement

"This comes as a blow to those trying to undermine this event," Puri said about the negativity being propagated by the leaders of the opposition parties. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 23:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

31 minutes ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

32 minutes ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

33 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

42 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

5 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Iran vs Qatar live streaming: How to watch AFC Asian Cup 2024?

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond For School Holiday

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Injustice Meted Out to Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi For Centuries: Yogi

    Politics News12 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Exposes 'Ghulami' Mindset of Cong In Rajya Sabha | Full Speech

    Videos15 minutes ago

  5. German union IG Metall agrees to job cuts at Ford's plant

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement