Union Minister Puri spoke on the significance of January 22 and how the negativity brigade suffered a blow. | Image: Republic

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the January 22, the day of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya's temple will be written in history in "golden letters." Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the Petroleum and Housing Minister also addressed those trying to undermine the historic moment which Hindus have waited for for five centuries.

#JaiShriRam | I think those who consciously tried to diminish the importance of the event, they are missing a fundamental point that is January 22, 2024 will be written in golden letters because it is an inflection point in our civilisational history: Hardeep Singh Puri, Union… pic.twitter.com/kiVcQeN5gs — Republic (@republic) January 22, 2024

"I think those who consciously tried to diminish the importance of the event, they are missing a fundamental point that is January 22, 2024 will be written in golden letters because it is an inflection point in our civilisational history," Puri said about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Puri also recalled PM Modi's electrifying speech post the Pran Pratishtha where he announced the commencement of a new era and appealed to the youth to take action.

Speaking on the significance of Lord Ram, which transcends the boundary of religion, Puri said, "Lord Ram is not about religion, he is above religion. Lord Ram is the great unifier because he provides the best template in the value system that we know."

"As the honourable Prime Minister said, Ram is India's faith, he is India's thought, its consciousness, Ram is effect, Ram is policy," the Minister further said.

Puri further reflected on the celebrations in countries from Thailand in South-east Asia to the UK in another part of the world for the construction of the Ram temple and the subsequent Pran Pratishtha.

"People from Thailand to Korea, in the UK where I served, everyone is celebrating. It is more than a cultural renaissance. It is something beyond religion and all religious communities can and are celebrating this," the Minister told Arnab.

"This comes as a blow to those trying to undermine this event," Puri said about the negativity being propagated by the leaders of the opposition parties.