English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Jaya Bachchan Loses Calm in Rajya Sabha, Hits Back at Chairman by Saying 'We're Not School Children'

SP MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her calm in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when a question was overlooked during the Question Hour, leading Congress

Radhika Dhawad
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan Loses Calm in Rajya Sabha, Hits Back at Chairman by Saying 'We're Not School Children' | Image:PTI/File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her calm in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when a question was overlooked during the Question Hour, leading Congress MP Deepender Hooda to protest.

Bachchan queried the reason for the question being skipped and expressed her discontent, remarking to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, "We're not school children." She also quipped that the MPs should be treated with respect. 

Advertisement

On Tuesday, when a question regarding aviation was omitted during the Question Hour, Bachchan, Hooda, and other opposition members stood up and queried Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh about the reason for the oversight.

Amidst the commotion, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the opposition members to resume their seats and assured them that he would address the question shortly.

Advertisement

After Hooda continued to protest, Dhankhar said, “You are not her (Jaya Bachchan's) spokesperson. She herself is a very senior member. No, you don't have to support her, she is a very senior member.”

Attempting to alleviate the tension, Dhankhar assured that he had previously signaled that question number 18, which was missed, would be addressed after the response to question number 19 had been concluded.

Advertisement

When Bachchan got up to speak, the Dhankar interrupted her and said, “I would request Jaya Bachchan ji. Jaya ji you are a very senior member. Even otherwise in the country, whatever you say is well-regarded. You will cheer us, all of us, and I am sure a great actor like you must have taken many retakes also.”

Bachchan interrupted, insisting on the opportunity for her to speak and underscoring her deep respect for the Deputy Chairman.

Advertisement

"If you or the deputy chairman ask us to sit, we will, but we won't do so when another member gestures at us and tells us to sit. It is our right to question. You tell us you can't take up a question or that there is a problem and it will be taken up later, we understand, we are not schoolchildren. But treat us respectfully," told Bachchan to Dhankar.

Advertisement

Published February 6th, 2024 at 18:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

8 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defencean hour ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement