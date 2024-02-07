Jaya Bachchan Loses Calm in Rajya Sabha, Hits Back at Chairman by Saying 'We're Not School Children' | Image: PTI/File photo

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan lost her calm in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday when a question was overlooked during the Question Hour, leading Congress MP Deepender Hooda to protest.

Bachchan queried the reason for the question being skipped and expressed her discontent, remarking to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, "We're not school children." She also quipped that the MPs should be treated with respect.

On Tuesday, when a question regarding aviation was omitted during the Question Hour, Bachchan, Hooda, and other opposition members stood up and queried Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh about the reason for the oversight.

Amidst the commotion, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the opposition members to resume their seats and assured them that he would address the question shortly.

After Hooda continued to protest, Dhankhar said, “You are not her (Jaya Bachchan's) spokesperson. She herself is a very senior member. No, you don't have to support her, she is a very senior member.”

Attempting to alleviate the tension, Dhankhar assured that he had previously signaled that question number 18, which was missed, would be addressed after the response to question number 19 had been concluded.

When Bachchan got up to speak, the Dhankar interrupted her and said, “I would request Jaya Bachchan ji. Jaya ji you are a very senior member. Even otherwise in the country, whatever you say is well-regarded. You will cheer us, all of us, and I am sure a great actor like you must have taken many retakes also.”

Bachchan interrupted, insisting on the opportunity for her to speak and underscoring her deep respect for the Deputy Chairman.

"If you or the deputy chairman ask us to sit, we will, but we won't do so when another member gestures at us and tells us to sit. It is our right to question. You tell us you can't take up a question or that there is a problem and it will be taken up later, we understand, we are not schoolchildren. But treat us respectfully," told Bachchan to Dhankar.