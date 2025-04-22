sb.scorecardresearch
  • PM Modi Begins 2-Day Saudi Arabia Visit; JD Vance and Family Visit Amer Fort in Jaipur Today | LIVE Updates
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 22nd 2025, 17:10 IST

PM Modi Begins 2-Day Saudi Arabia Visit; JD Vance and Family Visit Amer Fort in Jaipur Today | LIVE Updates

US Vice President JD Vance is on his first official visit to India, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and their children. The four-day trip aims to strengthen bilateral ties between India and the United States, with a special focus on trade, defence, and strategic cooperation. The visit combines high-level policy engagements with cultural experiences across New Delhi, Jaipur, and Agra.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
JD Vance and Family in Jaipur, Set to Visit Iconic Amber Fort Today | LIVE
US Vice President JD Vance arrived in India on April 21, marking his first official visit to the country. He was accompanied by his wife Usha and their three children. After arriving in New Delhi, Vance visited the Akshardham Temple, soaking in Indian culture and spirituality. Later, he held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they discussed strengthening the US-India relationship, focusing on a mutual trade agreement, defence, energy, and technological cooperation. 

On April 22, Vance traveled to Jaipur, where he is set to visit Amber Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, followed by a public address on India-US relations at the Rajasthan International Centre. Vance and his family are staying at the Rambagh Palace, with heightened security measures in place. The visit, which also includes stops in Agra, is seen as a crucial step towards bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations. Vance’s visit will conclude on April 24 before he returns to the United States. Stay tuned for more updates as the trip progresses.

April 22nd 2025, 17:10 IST

'This Attack is Much Larger Than Anything': J&K CM on Pahalgam Terrorists Attack

April 22nd 2025, 17:07 IST

J&K CM Omar Abdullah Condemns Pahalgam Terrorists Attack on Tourists

April 22nd 2025, 17:05 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire in Pahalgam, Security Forces Seal Area

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire in Pahalgam, Security Forces Seal Area

April 22nd 2025, 15:05 IST

UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 Results Declared; Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal Secure Top Three Positions

UPSC civil services examination 2024 results declared. Shakti Dubey, Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit parag secure top three positions. 

UPSC Final Result 2024: Who Made It to Top 10 | Full Toppers List Here

Meet Shakti Dubey, the UPSC Topper Who Secured AIR 1

April 22nd 2025, 15:02 IST

Training Aircraft Crash in the Shastri Nagar Area, One Pilot Dead

A pilot died in a training aircraft crash in the Shastri Nagar area.

April 22nd 2025, 13:48 IST

AAP Leader Atishi Accuses Delhi CM of Ignoring Power Outage

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition (LoP) criticised Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after parts of the city reported power outages. She accused the Delhi CM of ignoring the issue.

" Yesterday, the temperature in Delhi was 40 degrees Celsius. Even at night, it was around 30 degrees Celsius. If the electricity goes out in 30-degree weather, imagine how difficult it would be," Atishi said in a post on X.

April 22nd 2025, 13:32 IST

Baba Ramdev Assures Delhi HC of Removal of 'Sharbat Jihad' Advertisement

Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev, on Monday assured the Delhi High Court that all videos and social media posts containing his controversial "Sharbat Jihad" remark will be taken down.

The assurance comes in response to a legal suit filed by Hamdard, the makers of the popular drink Rooh Afza, who objected to Ramdev's statements.

April 22nd 2025, 12:41 IST

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Union Minister CR Patil in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Minister CR Patil in Delhi today.

April 22nd 2025, 12:42 IST

Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Dazzles at Ganga Path Ahead of ‘Shaurya Diwas’

An air show was organised by the renowned Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force.

This event is being organised on Jannayak Ganga Path on 22 and 23 April. The event on 23 April will be celebrated as 'Shaurya Diwas'.

April 22nd 2025, 12:41 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Family Depart Amber Fort in Jaipur

April 22nd 2025, 12:10 IST

PM Modi Calls Indian Diaspora in Saudi Arabia 'Rashtradoot' Ahead of Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep appreciation for the 2.7 million-strong Indian community in Saudi Arabia, whom he said acted like a "living bridge" between the two nations, Arab News reported.  

April 22nd 2025, 11:26 IST

PM Modi Emplanes for Saudi Arabia on 2-day Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

PM Modi is visiting Saudi Arabia from April 22 to 23 at the invitation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. 

April 22nd 2025, 09:57 IST

US Vice President JD Vance and Family Visit Amber Fort in Jaipur

April 22nd 2025, 09:50 IST

JD Vance and Family Enjoy Traditional Cultural Dance Performance at Jaipur’s Amber Fort

April 22nd 2025, 09:47 IST

US Vice President JD Vance, Family Receive Traditional Welcome at Jaipur’s Amber Fort

Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, along with Second Lady Usha Vance and their children welcomed at Jaipur's Amber Fort.

April 22nd 2025, 09:48 IST

US VP Vance and His Family Arrives at Rajasthan's Amer Fort

April 22nd 2025, 08:27 IST

JD Vance to Deliver Key Address on US-India Relations at Rajasthan International Centre Today

After his visit to Amber Fort, Vance is scheduled to deliver a public address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre later this afternoon.
 

April 22nd 2025, 08:28 IST

JD Vance to Visit Amber Fort in Jaipur Today, Security Measures in Place

US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Jaipur continues with a tour of Amber Fort, one of India’s most iconic historical landmarks. The fort will be closed to tourists today from noon to accommodate Vance’s visit, with enhanced security measures in place throughout the city. 

April 22nd 2025, 08:28 IST

JD Vance Arrives in Jaipur

US Vice President JD Vance, along with his family, arrived in Jaipur late this evening, marking the beginning of their visit to the historic city.

Vance will stay at the prestigious Rambagh Palace hotel and embark on a series of cultural engagements over the next two days. Tomorrow, he is set to visit the UNESCO World Heritage Site Amber Fort, followed by a public address on US-India relations at the Rajasthan International Centre in the afternoon.
 

April 22nd 2025, 07:58 IST

PM Modi and Vance Discuss Key Global Issues Amid Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance expanded their talks beyond trade, discussing key regional and global issues. 

Both leaders agreed that dialogue and diplomacy were essential to addressing global challenges. PM Modi also extended his warm greetings to President Trump and expressed excitement about his upcoming visit to India later this year. 

April 22nd 2025, 07:58 IST

JD Vance Meets PM Modi, Discusses US-India Bilateral Relations

US Vice President JD Vance and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held crucial talks at the PM's residence in New Delhi today. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the ongoing India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations. Both sides agreed on the importance of a balanced trade deal that will benefit the welfare of the people in both nations. The discussion also covered cooperation in defence, energy, technology, and strategic initiatives. Vance’s visit aims to strengthen ties, and the talks highlighted the shared vision of “Amrit Kaal” and “Golden Age” for both countries. 
 

April 22nd 2025, 07:58 IST

JD Vance Visits Akshardham Temple in Delhi

On his first day in India, US Vice President JD Vance, along with his wife Usha and their children, visited the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. 

