New Delhi: For all JEE Mains candidates, this is a big day as the much-anticipated results will be revealed today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on Monday (February 12). To check the scores, the candidates can visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.ac.in

Apart from the comprehensive/overall score, NTA will also update the percentile scores of individual subjects and overall percentile. The percentile score means percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or below a particular candidate in the exam.



Where can you check the NTA JEE Mains 2024 exam result:



Candidates can check their results on official websites listed below



1) jeemain.nta.ac.in

2) ntaresults.nic.in

3) nta.ac.in



After visiting the website, put the required credentials like registration number and password to log in. After successfully logging in, candidates will be able to check the score card in the student profile. Here is the link - https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/



Details To check on JEE Main scorecard card



1) Candidates' name

2) application number

3) Parents Detail

4) Total NTA JEE score

5) Individual subject marks

6) Nationality

