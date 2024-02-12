Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 07:51 IST

JEE Main Result 2024: Results Out Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on Monday (February 12).

Digital Desk
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Answer Key. How how to challenge, cost, deadline
JEE Main Result 2024: Results Out Today at jeemain.nta.ac.in | Image:PTI/File
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: For all JEE Mains candidates, this is a big day as the much-anticipated results will be revealed today. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on Monday (February 12). To check the scores, the candidates can visit the official website -- jeemain.nta.ac.in 

Apart from the comprehensive/overall score, NTA will also update the percentile scores of individual subjects and overall percentile. The percentile score means percentage of candidates who have scored equal to or below a particular candidate in the exam. 
 

Advertisement

Where can you check the NTA JEE Mains 2024 exam result: 


Candidates can check their results on official websites listed below 


1) jeemain.nta.ac.in 
2) ntaresults.nic.in
3) nta.ac.in 
 

After visiting the website, put the required credentials like registration number and password to log in. After successfully logging in, candidates will be able to check the score card in the student profile. Here is the link - https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/
 

Advertisement

Details To check on JEE Main scorecard card 


1) Candidates' name
2) application number 
3) Parents Detail
4) Total NTA JEE score 
5) Individual subject marks
6) Nationality
 

Advertisement

Published February 12th, 2024 at 07:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

10 hours ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

10 hours ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

10 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

19 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

20 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

20 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 days ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

2 days ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya On OTT: Where To Watch The Rom-Com

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  2. Uday Saharan comes out on the team's blunders in U19 showdown

    Sports 31 minutes ago

  3. Indian Coast Guard Ship Vikram Rescues 11 Crew Members In Arabian Sea

    India News34 minutes ago

  4. UK employers plan smaller pay increases for 2024, says CIPD survey

    Business News38 minutes ago

  5. Indian shares set for higher open ahead of January inflation data

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement