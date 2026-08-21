Jewellery Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Stolen From Car in Delhi's Karol Bagh

New Delhi: Jewellery worth more than Rs 2 crore was allegedly stolen from a car after thieves broke its rear window in Delhi's Karol Bagh area, police said.

The victim, Kanhaiya Lal, is a jewellery businessman associated with SKG Kundan Crafts. He had arrived in Delhi on August 18 along with his son Dhruv Soni and a staff member for business-related marketing work.

According to the complaint, the group was carrying three backpacks and a suitcase. The backpacks allegedly contained gold and diamond jewellery, a laptop and Aadhaar cards, while the suitcase contained clothes.

On August 19, Lal visited several jewellers in Greater Kailash-M Block Market as part of his business activities. Later in the evening, he reached Karol Bagh and parked his car on Arya Samaj Road, opposite Canara Bank, at around 5:30 pm.

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Lal, his son and the employee left the bags and suitcase inside the vehicle before going to a nearby Bikanervala restaurant for dinner.

When they returned at around 7:15 pm, they found the rear window of the car broken. The three backpacks and suitcase had allegedly been taken from inside the vehicle.

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The stolen bags reportedly contained gold and diamond jewellery valued at more than Rs 2 crore, along with other personal and business-related items.

Following the complaint, police teams launched an investigation into the theft. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and are working on other leads to identify the persons involved.

Police are also likely to examine the movements of the victim and his companions before and after the vehicle was parked to determine whether they were followed by the suspects.