English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Jharkhand Floor Test: Sec 144 Imposed Near Assembly in Ranchi | LIST of What's Allowed, What's Not

Champai Soren, who was sworn in as Jharkhand CM following Hemant Soren's arrest, will face floor test at 11 am today

Srinwanti Das
Governor invites Champai Soren to form government in Jharkhand
The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to seek a trust vote | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Ahead of the upcoming special session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, the Ranchi district administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC within a 100-meter radius of the assembly building. 

Jharkhand Floor Test: List of Restrictions near Legislative Assembly

  • As per an official order, restrictions will be imposed from Monday at 8 am until Tuesday at 10 pm.
  • District administration officials have noted that as per the circular, the directives prohibit any form of procession, rally, demonstration or encroachment in the specified area.
  • The order prohibits the gathering of five or more individuals, except for government officials, employees engaged in official duties, and participants in judicial and religious activities.
  • The directive explicitly restricts the carrying or brandishing of any kind of weapons, including firearms, ammunition, or any other arms.
  • It further prohibits the display or use of items such as sticks, rods, bows and arrows, and other traditional weapons.
  • The order emphasises the importance of maintaining public peace and tranquillity during the legislative session.

These stringent measures come into force as part of the security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the special session and to prevent any untoward incidents in the new Jharkhand Legislative Assembly building.

Advertisement

The two-day Assembly Session will begin on Monday. The Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand is likely to seek a trust vote.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement