×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Jharkhand Gets New 300-Bed Hospital Spanning Over 25 Acres

The hospital in Jharkhand's Dodda will span over 25 acres and boast a state-of-the-art G+3 building equipped with modern facilities.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Jharkhand Gets 300-Bed Hospital in Godda
Jharkhand Gets 300-Bed Hospital in Godda | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and his Rural Development counterpart Alamgir Alam inaugurated several key projects in Godda district on Tuesday, including the foundation laying ceremony for a 300-bed hospital. The newly announced hospital in Jharkhand’s Godda, slated to be constructed in the Mahagama area, represents a crucial addition to Jharkhand's healthcare landscape. With financial assistance from the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), the hospital will span over 25 acres and boast a state-of-the-art G+3 building equipped with modern facilities.

An official revealed that the hospital will house various essential amenities, including an outpatient department (OPD) area and a multi-speciality medical unit complete with an intensive care unit (ICU). The comprehensive healthcare services offered by the facility are expected to cater to the diverse medical needs of the local population.

Advertisement

CM Champai Soren was to inaugurate the developmental projects 

Although Chief Minister Champai Soren was initially slated to inaugurate the projects, unforeseen circumstances necessitated the cancellation of his visit at the last moment. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 23:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

an hour ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

an hour ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

an hour ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

an hour ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

2 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

8 hours ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

8 hours ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

8 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

10 hours ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

10 hours ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

a day ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

a day ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KCR Announces BRS-BSP Alliance, Discussions on Seat-sharing Formula Soon

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. Diphu Nihang, Shillong Labet clinch top honours in NE 3X3 Basketball

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Bastar The Naxal Story Producer Talks In Detail About Motive Of The Film

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 29 runs in WPL

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow After Unveiling Projects Worth Rs 19,600 Cr

    India News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo