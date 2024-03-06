Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:10 IST
Jharkhand Gets New 300-Bed Hospital Spanning Over 25 Acres
The hospital in Jharkhand's Dodda will span over 25 acres and boast a state-of-the-art G+3 building equipped with modern facilities.
New Delhi: Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and his Rural Development counterpart Alamgir Alam inaugurated several key projects in Godda district on Tuesday, including the foundation laying ceremony for a 300-bed hospital. The newly announced hospital in Jharkhand’s Godda, slated to be constructed in the Mahagama area, represents a crucial addition to Jharkhand's healthcare landscape. With financial assistance from the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), the hospital will span over 25 acres and boast a state-of-the-art G+3 building equipped with modern facilities.
An official revealed that the hospital will house various essential amenities, including an outpatient department (OPD) area and a multi-speciality medical unit complete with an intensive care unit (ICU). The comprehensive healthcare services offered by the facility are expected to cater to the diverse medical needs of the local population.
CM Champai Soren was to inaugurate the developmental projects
Although Chief Minister Champai Soren was initially slated to inaugurate the projects, unforeseen circumstances necessitated the cancellation of his visit at the last moment.
