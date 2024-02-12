Advertisement

Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27. The Jharkhand High Court on Monday, February 12, said that the bench will hear the plea on February 27.

The Jharkhand High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a consolidated affidavit. Earlier, the high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.

Advertisement

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud following his resignation from the chief minister's post.

The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.

Advertisement

The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.

(With PTI inputs)