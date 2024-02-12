Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

Hemant Soren's Plea Against ED Arrest Postponed For Hearing To Feb 27

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud

Hemant Soren
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Ranchi: The Jharkhand High Court adjourned the hearing on a petition filed by arrested ex-chief minister Hemant Soren against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 27. The Jharkhand High Court on Monday, February 12, said that the bench will hear the plea on February 27. 

The Jharkhand High Court asked the Enforcement Directorate to file a consolidated affidavit. Earlier, the high court had on February 5 asked the ED to file its reply on Soren's petition.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud following his resignation from the chief minister's post. 

The JMM leader was on February 2 remanded to ED custody by a special PMLA (the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court in Ranchi for five days.

The court had on February 7 extended the ED remand of the former chief minister by five days.

 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 12:16 IST

