Spiritual fervour engulfs Jharkhand as 51,000 temples hosted special prayers for the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's new Ram Mandir. | Image: PTI

Ranchi: Jharkhand on Monday held special prayers in over 51,000 temples across the state on Monday to mark the consecration ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Temples throughout Jharkhand were adorned with flowers, illuminated with lamps, and decorated with flags and posters. To ensure law and order, Ranchi SP (City) Rajkumar Mehta informed PTI that an additional 1,500 security personnel were deployed in the capital city. Security measures were also heightened at temples anticipating a large influx of devotees.

J’khand Guv Extends Congratulations on Ram temple consecration

Governor CP Radhakrishnan conveyed his wishes to the people on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. He expressed, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of the consecration of Lord Shri Ram’s temple in Ayodhya. I am blessed to witness this historic day.”

Birendra Sahu, a leader from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), mentioned that religious programs were organised at more than 51,000 temples across Jharkhand.

Statewide Holiday Declared for Ram Lalla’s Homecoming

In observance of the consecration ceremony, the Jharkhand government declared a holiday for government schools. Additionally, government offices, other establishments, and public sector banks closed for half a day on Monday. Many private schools in the state also announced a holiday.

To maintain peace and harmony, security was intensified across the state. Additional forces and motorcycle squads were deployed, and drone and CCTV surveillance were implemented in sensitive and crowded areas. A senior police official, Additional Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, held a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police, urging them to stay vigilant during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.