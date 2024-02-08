English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Temperature Drops to 3.8 Deg C in Jharkhand, Rain Expected on These Days

The minimum temperature is expected to start increasing from January 15 onwards, rising by two to three degrees Celsius.

Apoorva Shukla
Representative image for the cold wave sweeping Jharkhand at present
Representative image for the cold wave sweeping Jharkhand at present | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ranchi: Severe cold gripped Jharkhand on Saturday, January 13, with the minimum temperature in Gumla’s Bishunpur plummeting to 3.8 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail across the state for the next three days, it said.

The low of Bishunpur was followed by Chatra Krishi Vikas Kendra (KVK), where the mercury dropped to 4.1 degrees Celsius, Khunti (4.4 degrees), Latehar (4.9 degrees), Lohardaga (5.2 degrees) and state capital Ranchi (8.1 degrees), the department said in a bulletin.

Advertisement

"The mercury dipped by three to seven degrees Celsius across Jharkhand, with westerly to north-westerly winds blowing over the state," In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said.

The minimum temperature is expected to start increasing from January 15 onwards, rising by two to three degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

“Light rain is likely in parts of Jharkhand on January 17 and January 18," Anand added. 

 

(With PTI inputs) 

Advertisement

Published January 13th, 2024 at 13:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

4 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

7 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

7 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

7 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

14 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment3 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World3 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement