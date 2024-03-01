Advertisement

Terror Threat News Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces have launched a massive Anti-Terror in the outskirts of Udhampur district after general inputs from intelligence agencies. Joint forces including Police teams, Village Defence Guards and a Special Operations Group team from Udhampur Police cordoned off the outskirts of Basnatgarh, Panchari, Majalta, Rehambal, Ramnagar Latti, Dudu and conducted door-to-door searches.

SSP Udhampur Joginder Singh informed Republic that searches were launched as part of regular area domination exercise in the district. "A Cordon & Search Operation (CASO) launched in the different areas of District Udhampur. Joint forces including the Police team of concerned PS, VDGs and SOG team from DPL Udhampur cordoned off the outskirts of Basnatgarh, Panchari, Majalta, Rehambal, Ramnagar Latti, Dudu and conducted door-to-door searches," added Udhampur Police Statement.

DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS) directed officers to ensure a dynamic and holistic relook at the augmentation & optimisation potential of the security aspects of various important sites/installations and overall security grid of Udhampur-Reasi Range, joint security audit/review of various important shrines, places of worship, sites significance and vital installations, action taken against OGWs, Surrendered terrorists/Released terrorists, terrorist sympathisers, audit of VDGs and Minority Pickets, review of Police Components/SOGs, SPPs, Nakas and patrolling/domination, security review of Protected Persons.

