Updated February 5th, 2024 at 19:20 IST

J&K Bearing The Brunt Of Nehru's Mistakes: PM Modi

PM Modi, during this Lok Sabha Address, said that J&K's challenges were consequences of Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes'.

PM Modi in Loksabha
PM Modi in Loksabha | Image:X- BJP
Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, during his Lok Sabha address, that the current Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir had to endure the ‘brunt’,a heavy toll, of Jawaharlal Nehru's 'mistakes'. The PM said this while adding about the work done by the current ruling government in the region for the welfare of the people.


In the same parliamentary session, PM Modi also criticised the Gandhis and Nehrus, suggesting their focus on ‘Parivarvaad’ or, as PM puts it, their opposition to the nation. Additionally, speaking about the side-effects of dynastic politics and the detrimental effect that it had while citing Ghulam Nabi Azad as a victim, The Prime Minister expressed additional concerns over the opposition's extended stint in non-electoral roles and observed a trend of party-switching among its members. The PM also took a veiled swipe at Rahul Gandhi, accusing the opposition of attempting to repackage the same political product. 
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

