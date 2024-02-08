Advertisement

Jammu: Security breach at Jammu and Kashmir Central Jail has escalated as another alarming discovery unfolds. Days after the recent recovery of a smartphone from a Lashkar terrorist within the premises, authorities have now recovered a mobile phone from the notorious gangster Yakub. The recovered smartphone is of Samsung brand. This incident marks the fifth smartphone retrieval within a week, raising serious concerns about the effectiveness of security measures at Kot Balwal Central Jail. The jail staff is now under intense scrutiny following the uncovering of the details.

Earlier on Wednesday, a smartphone from a Chinese manufacturer POCO was recovered from Lashkar terrorist Habib inside Jammu's Central Jail. Central Intelligence Agencies sprung into action and are looking into this security breach as terrorists got access to smartphones inside the jail that can be detrimental to security of the state.

Habib was chargesheeted by National Investigation Agency in January last year in case pertaining to interception of drone (Hexacopter) and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area under the jurisdiction of district Kathua. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 114/2022 filed on May 29, 2022, at PS Rajbagh, Kathua, and re-registered by NIA on July 30, 2022.

NIA investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the terrorists active in Kashmir Valley for commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy to wage war against the Indian country.

Habib was chargesheeted along with other terrorists Faisal Muneer, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd, Rashid and Lashkar terror commander Sajjad Gul @ Sheikh Sajjad @ Sheikh Sajad by National Investigation Agency, under u/s 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.