J&K CM Condemns 'Dastardly' Killing of Labourers in Kulgam Terror Attack, Announces ₹16 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Kin

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of two labourers in Kulgam district in a terror attack, describing the act as "dastardly" and “senseless.”

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) announced a comprehensive financial relief package for the families of the deceased.

Taking to X, the Office of the Chief Minister stated, “Chief Minister has strongly condemned the dastardly killing of two labourers in Kulgam and expressed profound grief over the loss of innocent lives. He announced ex-gratia relief of ₹10 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the next of kin of the deceased.”

The CMO further clarified that this amount would be supplemented by local administrative support. He also reaffirmed the government's support for the victims' families.

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"This will be in addition to the immediate assistance of ₹6 lakh each to be provided by the District Administration. The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and reaffirmed that the Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time," the post added.

Earlier today, a second non-local worker, who was critically injured in Friday evening's terrorist attack in the Kellam area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday morning, officials said.

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According to officials, the victim had been undergoing treatment at a local hospital after terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers yesterday. Despite the best efforts of the medical team, he passed away early this morning.

With this, the death toll in the Friday attack has risen to two.

Following the incident, security forces cordoned off the entire Kellam area and launched a massive search operation to track down the attackers.

On Friday, one non-local worker was killed after terrorists fired upon them in the Kellam area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.