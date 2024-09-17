Published 20:50 IST, September 17th 2024

J&K Elections Phase 1: 24 Seats, 219 Candidates | Key Battles to Watch Out For

In Jammu, key candidates are Sajjad Kitchloo (NC), Vikar Rasool Wani (Congress), Abdul Majid Wani (DPAP), Sunil Sharma (BJP), Shakti Raj Parihar (Doda West).