J&K Police Launches Massive Crackdown On Pakistan-Linked Terror Network; Raids Underway Across 6 Kashmir Districts

Jammu and Kashmir Police is carrying out raids across the valley to dismantle the ecosystem of terror and radicalisation being operated from across the border, based in input generated by Intelligence Wing of J&K Police. Raids are being carried out in six districts of Kashmir Valley in connection with FIR No. 02/2015 of P/S CIK Srinagar registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17 & 19 of the UAPA Act and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act.

Officials told Republic World that searches are being conducted in connection with FIR No. 02/2015 of Police Station CIK Srinagar registered under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act, Sections 15, 16, 17 & 19 of the UAPA Act and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act pertaining to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, their sleeper-cell networks and activities related to recruitment, radicalisation and facilitation of terrorism in J&K.

He further added that based on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation, 08 search locations have been identified across 06 districts including Srinagar (02), Bandipora (02), Kupwara (01), Anantnag (01), Kulgam (01) and Sopore/Baramulla (01).

“The suspects are alleged to be in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and are suspected to be involved in dissemination of extremist propaganda, radicalisation activities and facilitation of terrorism,” officials said.

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Officials further added,” The searches are aimed at recovery of incriminating material; establishing terrorist linkages; identifying associates, facilitators and overground workers; and generating actionable intelligence to further the investigation and enable appropriate legal action against the involved individuals”.