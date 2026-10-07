J&K Rolls Out Weekend Voter Drive, CEO Verma Says No Eligible Citizen Will Be Left Out

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer has announced a two-day Special Intensive Voter Enrolment Drive across the Union Territory on October 10 and 11, 2026, with polling stations open from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

The announcement came during a review meeting with District Election Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, where Verma directed the election machinery to guarantee extensive outreach.

“Every citizen must find the process simple and accessible. No one should remain outside the rolls,” CEO Sanjeev Verma said.

Meanwhile, Booth Level Officers will remain stationed at polling sites to assist with Forms 6, 7 and 8, covering enrolment, deletion and correction of details. Citizens will be able to submit both physically and digitally through the Voter Helpline App.

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BLOs have also been tasked with door-to-door outreach, particularly targeting youth, first-time voters, women and Persons with Disabilities.

“It’s good that they are doing this on weekends. Many of us can’t take leave from work during weekdays,” said Shabir Ahmad, a shopkeeper in Lal Chowk. He added, “People in remote areas may not even know about this drive unless officials really spread the word,”.

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