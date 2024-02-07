Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

J&K: Yougal Manhas Leads Anti-Terror Ops in Poonch

A midnight reshuffle saw 75 officers, including 31 IPS Officers and 44 KPS Officers, being transferred within the Union Territory.

Gursimran Singh
J&K Government Reshuffles Police to Counter Rising Terrorism
J&K Bolsters Defense: New SSP Appointed in Major Police Shake-Up Amidst Terrorism Surge | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Government appointed Yougal Kumar Manhas, a 2001 batch KPS Officer, as Senior Superintendent of Police amid the recent surge in terrorist attacks in the region. Manhas, known for his extensive experience in border districts such as Rajouri and Kupwara, has been strategically placed in a district of paramount importance.

Reports from January 3 revealed that Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of the 'J&K Security Plan 2024,' directed the deployment of officers with adept intelligence and counter-insurgency skills to regions grappling with terrorism.

Advertisement

The appointment of Manhas aligns with this directive, showcasing the government's commitment to bolstering security measures in response to the evolving security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajouri- Poonch, Central Kashmir to get DIG from Central Agencies

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Government has kept the strategically important range of Rajouri - Poonch vacant for now by assigning additional charge to DIG Jammu- Kathua- Samba Sunil Gupta. IPS Altaf Khan has been posted as DIG South Kashmir with additional charge of Central Kashmir. Two Senior IPS Officers of J&K Cadre are expected to join J&K from the Central deputation soon they will be posted in Rajouri Poonch and Central Kashmir

75 Officers shifted in the midnight reshuffle

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday midnight ordered a major reshuffle in the Police department; 75 officers have been transferred to the Union Territory. 31 IPS Officers and 44 KPS Officers have been transferred and posted in Jammu and Kashmir. 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have got new Chiefs- KPS Vinay Sharma has been posted as SSP Samba, IPS Mohita Sharma has been posted as SSP Reasi, IPS PD Nitya as SSP Doda, KPS Abdul Qayoom as SSP Kishtwar, IPS Anuj Kumar as SSP Ramban, IPS Sandeep Gupta as SSP Ganderbal, IPS Shobhit Saxena as SSP Kupwara and IPS Divya D as SP Sopore.

Poonch on terror radar; forces vow to avenge

Advertisement

Terrorists have carried out multiple attacks in the Poonch district in the past three years; 18 jawans have lost their lives in three major attacks since October 2021. Forces have moved additional troops to the region and relocated the troops already deployed in the district to thwart future terror attacks. Around 20 Terrorists are believed to be active in the region and are equipped with sophisticated weapons to operate in the region. The forces are on the hunt for terrorists but are yet to get a breakthrough in the case.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement