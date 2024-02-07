J&K: Yougal Manhas Leads Anti-Terror Ops in Poonch

Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: The Jammu and Kashmir Government appointed Yougal Kumar Manhas, a 2001 batch KPS Officer, as Senior Superintendent of Police amid the recent surge in terrorist attacks in the region. Manhas, known for his extensive experience in border districts such as Rajouri and Kupwara, has been strategically placed in a district of paramount importance.

Reports from January 3 revealed that Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of the 'J&K Security Plan 2024,' directed the deployment of officers with adept intelligence and counter-insurgency skills to regions grappling with terrorism.

Advertisement

The appointment of Manhas aligns with this directive, showcasing the government's commitment to bolstering security measures in response to the evolving security landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajouri- Poonch, Central Kashmir to get DIG from Central Agencies

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Government has kept the strategically important range of Rajouri - Poonch vacant for now by assigning additional charge to DIG Jammu- Kathua- Samba Sunil Gupta. IPS Altaf Khan has been posted as DIG South Kashmir with additional charge of Central Kashmir. Two Senior IPS Officers of J&K Cadre are expected to join J&K from the Central deputation soon they will be posted in Rajouri Poonch and Central Kashmir

75 Officers shifted in the midnight reshuffle

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir Government on Saturday midnight ordered a major reshuffle in the Police department; 75 officers have been transferred to the Union Territory. 31 IPS Officers and 44 KPS Officers have been transferred and posted in Jammu and Kashmir. 10 districts of Jammu and Kashmir have got new Chiefs- KPS Vinay Sharma has been posted as SSP Samba, IPS Mohita Sharma has been posted as SSP Reasi, IPS PD Nitya as SSP Doda, KPS Abdul Qayoom as SSP Kishtwar, IPS Anuj Kumar as SSP Ramban, IPS Sandeep Gupta as SSP Ganderbal, IPS Shobhit Saxena as SSP Kupwara and IPS Divya D as SP Sopore.

Poonch on terror radar; forces vow to avenge

Advertisement

Terrorists have carried out multiple attacks in the Poonch district in the past three years; 18 jawans have lost their lives in three major attacks since October 2021. Forces have moved additional troops to the region and relocated the troops already deployed in the district to thwart future terror attacks. Around 20 Terrorists are believed to be active in the region and are equipped with sophisticated weapons to operate in the region. The forces are on the hunt for terrorists but are yet to get a breakthrough in the case.