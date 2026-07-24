Jodhpur Submerged in Minutes as Heavy Rain Turns City Streets into Rivers

A sudden and intense downpour lashed Jodhpur on Friday, leaving major portions of the city inundated within minutes and bringing normal life to a complete standstill.

Continuous torrential rain turned bustling streets and narrow alleys into raging rivers, with floodwaters rushing through inner city localities and exposing the local civic infrastructure.

Roads Turn Into Rivers

The sharp spell of rain severely impacted the interior neighborhoods of the Walled City. Prominent markets and dense residential pockets—including Nayak Bada and Juni Mandi—bore the brunt of the sudden deluge, with floodwaters flowing with fast-moving currents down the thoroughfares.

Rapid Inundation: Water entered several ground-floor residences and commercial shops within minutes, forcing shopkeepers and residents to scrambled to save belongings.

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Raging Currents: On several main roads, rainwater surged with enough force to wash away parked two-wheelers and create hazardous conditions for pedestrians.

Traffic Gridlock: Major arterial routes and underpasses were submerged under deep water, leaving commuters stranded and disrupting vehicular movement across the district.

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Civic Preparedness Under Fire

The sudden flooding has sparked widespread anger among locals, with residents criticizing municipal authorities for inadequate drainage maintenance ahead of the monsoon spell.

Despite annual claims of pre-monsoon drain cleaning and flood control preparations, even a short spell of heavy rain was enough to overwhelm the city's drainage network. In many spots, commuters were forced to wade through waist-deep water or navigate submerged roads at great personal risk.