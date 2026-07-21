Woman, 2 Daughters Killed After Blaze Engulfs Apartment In South Delhi’s Jor Bagh

A tragic fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment in BK Dutt Colony near Jor Bagh on Tuesday morning, leaving a woman and her two young daughters dead, police said. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also taken cognizance of the incident and expressed her grief over the incident.

According to officials from the Lodhi Colony police station, information regarding the blaze at apartment B-80 was received around 10:26 AM. Police personnel and Delhi Fire Services rushed to the scene immediately and brought the fire under control with the help of fire tenders.

During search operations inside the third-floor apartment, rescue personnel recovered the bodies of three victims. They have been identified as 40-year-old Akansha Sharma and her two daughters, Aradhya (12) and Mihika (8).

Preliminary Findings and Scene Inspection

At the time of the incident, other family members, including Akansha's husband, advocate Mohit Sharma, were present on the second floor of the building.

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Based on the police press release provided, preliminary inquiries indicate that Akansha Sharma had been undergoing treatment for a mental health condition since 2020.

Teams from the District Crime Team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) inspected the apartment to determine the sequence of events. Senior officials confirmed that no signs of foul play have come to light at this early stage, though investigators are examining all possible angles.

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