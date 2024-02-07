Advertisement

Ayodhya: The anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya are palpable and widespread. This historic event, scheduled for January 22, has captured the collective excitement of people across India and beyond.

"Any mistake that is not corrected gets repeated with a bigger magnitude. I respect your faith; you respect my faith. This is how we can coexist with each other. The whole world is a big body of God."

He added, “The Ram Mandir is not merely a temple; it symbolizes the presence of Lord Ram in our homes. It signifies the triumph of values over valuables, a victory for Lord Ram and religion. The epic Ramayan emerges victorious, imparting its profound values. It is an opportunity for the younger generation to grasp the significance of Lord Ram, who dedicated his actions to his parents, brothers, and guru. Let us strive to awaken the inner Lord Ram within ourselves and conquer the metaphorical Ravana within. May our homes become embodiments of the spirit of Ram Mandir.”

He concluded by saying, "From the beginning, we have been programmed wrongly with the word secularism. Don't shy away from calling yourself a Hindu, as outside India, people take pride in embracing this identity. The construction of this temple will reinforce the values of Lord Ram. Moreover, I'm pleased that we have a leader like PM Modi. He is a 'tapasvi' – he practices austerity through fasting, setting an example for ordinary people. The temple's significance needs to extend beyond its physical structure; it should be built in our hearts as well."

Celebration galore at 'Mini Ayodhya'

Mumbai's Ram Mandir in Wadala is abuzz with a large number of devotees eager to catch a glimpse of Ram Lalla. Since morning, over 20 priests have been diligently chanting Vedic Mantras from Rigveda and Dharma Shastra, along with recitations of Ram Strotra.

The head priest of the temple, GS Bhatt, shared, “The Wadala Ram Mandir, established in 1965, holds a rich history. Although it lacks a statue of Hanuman, the Hanuman Temple opposite to it predates the Ram Temple. During the temple's establishment, numerous hurdles were faced. A sage pointed out our mistake, revealing that the Hanuman sitting outside the temple had performed Tapasya for the Ram Mandir. The temple trust, therefore, decided to add another Hanuman statue outside before Pran Pratishtha, resolving the issue of having Hanuman inside the temple.”

Anant Pai, the Vice Chairman of Shree Ram Mandir, expressed excitement, saying, “We have begun preparations since yesterday with over 20 priests performing Puja and chanting Vedic mantras. Tomorrow, we expect thousands of people. This temple is considered the Ayodhya of Maharashtra. Union Minister Piyush Goyal visited yesterday, and many celebrities are expected, especially those who missed the opportunity in Ayodhya.”

Pai elaborated on the schedule for the significant day, stating, “Tomorrow is a big day. In the morning, we will have Shatakalashabhishek, including sacred water from various rivers. Before the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, there will be a mass chanting of Shree Ram Raksha Stotra. By 3 PM, there will be Bhagavad Gita and Bhajan programs. In the evening, a Shobha Yatra, Palki Utsav, followed by Deepotsav and Ratri Puja.”

A devotee in the temple expressed, “Tomorrow's day is historic; we have been waiting for this day for 500 years. The thought of Ayodhya gives us goosebumps. Although we can't go to Ayodhya, this Wadala Ram Mandir is no less than Ayodhya for us.”