‘Juniors Being Framed’: Kin Of Man Arrested For Ram Mandir Donation Theft Alleges Influential People Being Shielded

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Sadhana Mishra, sister-in-law of Ram Mandir donation theft case accused Ramashankar Mishra, has alleged that "big people" are framing lower-level employees in the matter and demanded a fair and impartial investigation to identify the real culprits.

She reiterated her demand for a fair and impartial probe to ensure that the real offenders are identified and brought to justice.

Speaking to ANI, Sadhana Mishra said, "Ramashankar had been working for the past six years in counting donations at the temple and earned a monthly salary of around Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000."

She further said the family came to know about the police case only about a month ago after hearing discussions among local residents.

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"A theft has taken place, but it seems that influential people are involved and the junior employees are being framed," she alleged.

Sadhana also stated that the family had not been in contact with Ramashankar for over two-and-a-half years, adding that he had been living separately in a rented accommodation in Ayodhya.

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"We haven't had any contact or dealings with him for over 2.5 years. He lived separately in a rented room here in Ayodhya. We never spoke," she added.

Demanding a speedy and impartial investigation, she said only a proper probe could establish the truth and identify the real culprits.

"I want a proper and fair investigation so the real culprit is punished. I trust that an honest investigation will prove who is innocent and who is guilty. Only then can a decision be made; otherwise, this could drag on for months. We want justice to be served quickly," she added.

Meanwhile, Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj termed the alleged embezzlement of temple donations a matter of grave concern and said it had hurt the sentiments of devotees.

"The alleged theft of donations from the temple has deeply wounded the sentiments and souls of the entire community...the active involvement of anti-Ram, anti-country, and anti-national elements in this matter is also regrettable...who likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases like Dengue, Malaria, or AIDS are the ones who have now united to strike a blow against Lord Ram and Sanatan Dharma...an SIT is investigating the matter, the truth will be fully revealed, and not a single guilty person will be spared," he told ANI.

He also thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for extending the SIT's time to complete its probe by 15 days, saying the extension would help investigators gather all facts and evidence related to the case.

"I express my gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for extending the timeframe by 15 days so that all facts, evidence, and details can be brought before society...bulldozers will roll, and the followers of Sanatan Dharma will receive justice," Mahant Sitaram Maharaj added.

Further, police impounded a Maruti Brezza vehicle belonging to Avinash Shukla, another accused arrested in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case.

The vehicle was recovered from Kaushalpuri Colony and has been kept at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station.

According to police, Avinash Shukla was sent to the Ayodhya District Jail on Friday night following his arrest.

Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation. The extension has been given to enable the SIT to widen the scope of its probe and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into all aspects of the case.

The investigation will be expanded further to ensure that every angle is thoroughly examined and that no guilty person is spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday intensified its probe in the alleged donation embezzlement case and is currently questioning accused Avinash Shukla at the Special Operations Group (SOG) office in Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Tiwari and several other officials are present at the interrogation.

Avinash Shukla, who was associated with the counting of Ram temple offerings, was presented in the Ayodhya court on Thursday and sent on 24-hour police remand.

Earlier on June 28, a team led by Circle Officer (CO) Ashutosh Kumar had visited Avinash Shukla's residence in Ayodhya to conduct inquiries and gather evidence.