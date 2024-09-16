Published 09:57 IST, September 16th 2024
Kadambari Jethwani Harassment Case: Andhra Suspends 3 IPS Officers For 'Illegal' Arrest of Actor
The actress accused Andhra police of illegally arresting her on orders of a YSR Congress leader who had accused her of cheating in a land-related dispute case.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Kadambari Jethwani Harassment Case: 3 Top IPS Officers Suspended In Andhra Pradesh | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
09:57 IST, September 16th 2024