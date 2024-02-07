Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited Ram Mandir'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is observing an 11-day Anushthan, a spiritual endeavour wherein he would be offering prayers at various temples across India closely associated with Lord Rama. Several media reports suggest that the Prime Minister has seamlessly integrated meditation and prayers into his daily regimen, complemented by a conscientiously maintained vegetarian diet. However, during the 11-day Anushthan, these spiritual practices will be observed with heightened dedication, underscoring the PM's profound commitment to a holistic and spiritually enriched lifestyle. In this article, Republic TV will guide you through the temples that Prime Minister Modi has visited and reverently offered prayers during the ongoing 11-day Anushthan.

Temples PM Modi Visited During 11-Day Anushthan

Kala Ram Mandir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his 'Anushthan' by offering prayers at Shree Kala Ram Mandir, located on the banks of the Godavari in the Panchavati area of Nashik on Jan 12. At Kala Ram Mandir, PM Modi actively participated in the bhajans led by the priests and immersed himself in the epic narratives of the Ramayana, with a specific focus on the 'Yudh Kanda' segment, portraying Rama's triumphant return to Ayodhya. Later, he also joined a cleanliness campaign at the temple, aligning with an ongoing initiative.

Why PM Visited Panchvati?

According to Hindu beliefs, Panchavati is the place where Lord Rama, his wife Sita, and his loyal brother Lakshmana spent a significant part of their exile. The Kala Ram Mandir stands as a symbol of devotion to Lord Rama and is considered to be closely associated with the events described in the Ramayana. Devotees visit this sacred site to seek blessings, offer prayers, and connect with the spiritual journey of Lord Rama during his exile.

Veerbhadra Temple: On the 5th day of his 'Anushthan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the historic Veerabhadra temple in Andhra Pradesh's Lepakshi. He chanted songs Lord Rama Bhajan, listened to special hymns sung in Telugu extolling the deity, and also witnessed a puppet show on the epic Ramayana featuring Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana, live visuals streamed on an official YouTube channel showed.

Why PM Visited Lepakshi?

One of the famous stories linked to the Veerabhadra Temple involves the episode of Jatayu, the mythical eagle from the Ramayana who tried to rescue Sita when she was abducted by Ravana. According to local folklore, it is believed that Jatayu fell at Lepakshi after being injured while trying to save Sita. The place where Jatayu fell is called Jatayu Kundam, which is situated near the temple complex.

Krishna temple, Guruvayur: On the 6th day of his Anushthan will witness the Prime Minister's participation in a sacred pooja ceremony at the revered Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur, located in Thrissur. Guruvayur is renowned as a sacred pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Krishna, particularly in his infant form known as Guruvayurappan. The temple is famous for its idol of Lord Krishna, known for its divine aura and significance in the hearts of devotees.

Why PM Will Visit Krishna Temple in Guruvayur?

The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna, and its story is deeply rooted in mythology. It is believed that the idol of Lord Krishna worshipped in Guruvayur was originally installed by Brihaspati, the Guru of the Devas (celestial beings), and Vayu, the Wind God. The idol is believed to have been worshipped by Lord Brahma himself. According to the mythology associated with the temple, the idol was later passed on to Lord Vishnu, who incarnated as Lord Krishna and Lord Rama.