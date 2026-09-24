Kalkaji Park Sexual Assault Case: Delhi Police Probe Conspiracy Angle, Say Accused Asif Is Alleged Mastermind

New Delhi: Delhi Police has found accused Asif, who was injured in an encounter, to be the alleged mastermind in the sexual assault case of a minor near Kalkaji Temple, while the investigation is underway to establish the role of all three accused. Earlier, Delhi Police said that three men allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel.

The accused allegedly used words such as "Janab" and threatened the two, making them believe that they were police personnel. The girl was then allegedly taken to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted. Police sources said Hemant and Mukesh allegedly went home after the incident and washed everything, including their lower garments. They also allegedly deleted their search history. The accused brothers reportedly went to a food shop after the incident and later returned to their home in Srinivaspuri, where they allegedly washed their clothes in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination, and an investigation was initiated. During the probe, police recovered a pistol, a knife and condoms from accused Asif, following which sections related to criminal conspiracy were also added to the FIR.

Police have sent the mobile phones of all three accused for forensic examination. Sources said police have also found several obscene videos on accused Asif’s mobile phone and are examining the same. The girl was reportedly very scared after the incident and the accused allegedly threatened her with consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

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Police are now trying to establish whether Asif routinely carried weapons and whether he had allegedly targeted other women in the park similarly in the past. The investigation is also being conducted to establish the complete sequence of events and the alleged roles of the accused.

According to Delhi Police, the case pertains to three men who allegedly approached the minor and her friend while posing as police personnel. The accused allegedly threatened the two before taking the minor to a secluded area in a park near Kalkaji Temple, where she was allegedly sexually assaulted.

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Following the incident, a PCR call was received at around 8:45 pm, after which a police team reached the spot. The minor was subsequently taken for medical examination, and an investigation was initiated. Police also examined CCTV footage from the park and surrounding areas to establish the sequence of events and identify the accused.

With the arrests, police are questioning the accused to establish the complete sequence of events and their alleged roles in the crime.