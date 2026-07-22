Kalyan Banerjee Storms Off Stage at Mamata Banerjee's Martyrs' Day Rally After Row Over Long Speech

A Trinamool Congress leader's Martyrs' Day speech turned into a full-blown drama on Tuesday, ending with him walking off stage after a heated exchange with party chief Mamata Banerjee herself.

Serampore MP Kalyan Banerjee had been speaking for close to 23 minutes at the party's rally when things started going off track. The event, held at Birla Planetarium, was already running late, and organisers had asked every speaker to keep it short since the list of names was long. Kalyan kept going anyway.

Midway through his speech, Mamata Banerjee walked into the venue. He paused briefly to welcome her, then carried on speaking. When he finally wrapped up, an unhappy Mamata reportedly pulled him up over how long he'd taken. Words were exchanged, and Kalyan left the stage without sticking around for the speeches by Mamata Banerjee or party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

As he walked off, he was heard telling Mamata that none of her MPs or MLAs were actually out working across Bengal, and that they were sitting at home instead.

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What He Said On Stage

During his lengthy address, Kalyan didn't hold back targeting both the BJP and the rival Trinamool faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee. He insisted Mamata Banerjee alone represents the real Trinamool, dismissed the breakaway group's event as a BJP-backed setup, and said the workers were not standing with them.

Because his speech ran long, several other leaders who were scheduled to speak didn't get the chance to take the stage. This is notable given that a High Court order had directed the rally to wrap up by 3 pm, and by the time Kalyan finished, both Mamata and Abhishek were yet to speak.

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"I Don't Deserve This," Says Kalyan

Speaking afterward, Kalyan Banerjee denied that he had gone over his allotted time. He explained that he had paused twice, once when Abhishek Banerjee came on stage, and again when Mamata Banerjee arrived and said he never actually spoke beyond his slot. He added that he felt deeply hurt by how he was treated, especially given how hard he has worked for the party at a time when many others have left.

When asked if he had spoken to Mamata Banerjee since the incident, he said he hadn't. Asked whether this could push him toward leaving her camp altogether, he brushed off the question, calling it an odd one to even ask.

The party has not issued any official comment on the episode.

Why This Matters

The incident has drawn attention because of who Kalyan Banerjee is within the party right now. After the Trinamool split following the BJP's win in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, several senior leaders moved over to the breakaway faction. Kalyan Banerjee stayed firmly on Mamata Banerjee's side and has become one of her most vocal defenders, regularly speaking out against the rebel camp and accusing them of working at the BJP's behest.

That loyalty hasn't always meant smooth sailing, though. Not long ago, he clashed publicly with Abhishek Banerjee over a legal matter, going as far as saying Mamata would have to choose between the two of them. That dispute eventually cooled down, with both leaders later speaking respectfully of one another in public.