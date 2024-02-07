English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:47 IST

'Kamadhenu' Cow From Bihar Brought to Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha

What differentiates this cow from other cows is that it has never given birth to a calf but still gives milk.

Manisha Roy
Kamadhenu cow
In Hindu religion, a 'Kamadhenu' cow is revered as a goddess. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: With just a few hours left for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, a 'Kamadhenu' cow from Bihar has been brought to the temple town to be a part of the grand event, on Sunday. The cow has been decorated with silver ornaments, rudraksh garland. A crowd gathered to feed the bovine and take blessings. The cow was seen draped in a piece of red clothing. The milk from the cow will be used in the prasad to be served during the event.

What differentiates this cow from other cows is that it has never given birth to a calf but still lactates. According to sources, the black-coloured cow, providing milk for the past two years, is over 4 years old. The cow has been named ‘Kaali’ by its owner, Arjun Pandey.

Advertisement

Arjun Pandey claimed that the cow has never given birth to a call but it still lactates. He said that they noticed milk dropping from its tits for five days after which he started milking it. 

The cow’s milk is not used for personal purposes but used in a temple in Bihar to worship Lord Shiva. Everyday, the cow consumes food after taking a bath. The cow stays at a temple premises.

Advertisement

Why 'Kamadhenu' cow is worshipped?

In Hindu religion, a 'Kamadhenu' cow is revered as a goddess. For Hindus, cows are the most revered animal of all. According to vastu, an idol of the kamdhenu cow and its calf attracts good luck and removes all evil spirits. The heavenly cow is a symbol of purity and fertility for Hindus.

Advertisement

The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event. 

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 19:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World15 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 15 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement