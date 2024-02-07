Updated January 21st, 2024 at 19:47 IST
'Kamadhenu' Cow From Bihar Brought to Ayodhya Ahead of Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha
What differentiates this cow from other cows is that it has never given birth to a calf but still gives milk.
Ayodhya: With just a few hours left for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, a 'Kamadhenu' cow from Bihar has been brought to the temple town to be a part of the grand event, on Sunday. The cow has been decorated with silver ornaments, rudraksh garland. A crowd gathered to feed the bovine and take blessings. The cow was seen draped in a piece of red clothing. The milk from the cow will be used in the prasad to be served during the event.
What differentiates this cow from other cows is that it has never given birth to a calf but still lactates. According to sources, the black-coloured cow, providing milk for the past two years, is over 4 years old. The cow has been named ‘Kaali’ by its owner, Arjun Pandey.
Arjun Pandey claimed that the cow has never given birth to a call but it still lactates. He said that they noticed milk dropping from its tits for five days after which he started milking it.
The cow’s milk is not used for personal purposes but used in a temple in Bihar to worship Lord Shiva. Everyday, the cow consumes food after taking a bath. The cow stays at a temple premises.
Why 'Kamadhenu' cow is worshipped?
In Hindu religion, a 'Kamadhenu' cow is revered as a goddess. For Hindus, cows are the most revered animal of all. According to vastu, an idol of the kamdhenu cow and its calf attracts good luck and removes all evil spirits. The heavenly cow is a symbol of purity and fertility for Hindus.
The Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Around 11,000 VVIPs are expected to attend the event.
