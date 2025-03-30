Kamakhya Express Derails in Odisha: 1 Dead, 8 Injured as 11 Coaches Overturn

Updated March 30th 2025, 19:18 IST
Cuttack: One person was killed and eight others were injured as eleven coaches of the SMVT Bengaluru-Kamakhya AC Express (12551) derailed at Nirgundi in Odisha 's Cuttack district on Sunday.
According to SCB authorities, one passenger lost their life in the accident. Several injured passengers were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
“The maximum number of injured persons should not be more than 10,” said Odisha Fire Service Director-General Sudhansu Sarangi, adding that authorities were ensuring quick medical assistance.
The derailment took place at 11:54 AM near Nirgundi, close to Manguli, as confirmed by East Coast Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Ashok Kumar Mishra.
Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of East Coast Railway and the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Khurda Road, rushed to the accident site to oversee rescue operations.
“We have mobilized our resources and informed the NDRF and fire services. A relief train has been sent to the spot,” Mishra said.
He further added, “Our frontline officers and support staff have reached the location. Several train routes have been diverted due to the derailment.”
To assist affected passengers, Accident Relief and Medical Relief Trains were deployed. A special train is also being arranged to transport stranded passengers to their destinations.
Due to the derailment, at least three major trains—Dhauli Express, Neelachal Express, and Purulia Express—were diverted.
To provide support and updates to passengers and their families, authorities released emergency helpline numbers:
Bhubaneswar: 8455885999 / 8114382371
Cuttack: 8991124238 / 7205149591
Bhadrak: 9437443469
Sambalpur Jn.: 8249999674
Khurda Road: 6742492245
Jajpur Keonjhar Road: 9124639558
Authorities are working round-the-clock to clear the tracks and restore normalcy.
Further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment. More updates are awaited.
