Kargil War Martyr Captain Vijayant Thapar's Dad Turns Emotional As His Last Letter To Family Is Read Out: Watch

On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, Kargil martyr Captain Vijayant Thapar's father, retired Colonel VN Thapar, paid tribute to his son's sacrifice for the nation during the 1999 war while he was just 22. Captain Vijayant was awarded the Vir Chakra (posthumous) for his service and bravery in the line of battle. For Thapar, the weight of his son's death became much more bearable after he learnt of the valiant circumstances he passed away under. Two decades since, he takes pride in his son's sacrifice and asks Indian citizens to question themselves if they are worthy of the lives laid down by Indian soldiers for the nation.

Appearing on Republic, late Captain Thapar's father, Col VN Thapar shared, "Besides being a father, I have been a CO myself. We have been pushing people. Don't worry about life. The more important thing is the objective and we must get onto the objective. This time it happened to be my son. Someone had to fight for India at that place. Either it is my son or your son, somebody has to fight. And if we don't have that kind of attitude, the enemy will soon come and occupy those places."

He added. "So you got to take it in that stride. Yes as a father I was heartbroken when I came to know. When it came to the burden of carrying him to his last rites, it was unbearable. The pain is intolerable for the family, but when we came to know the circumstances in which he left, the pride we felt of his bravery and all the things he had done there, it both reduced the burden and the pain immensely. When I see that his death has caused so much good in our nation, I felt somewhat elated. That's the way I look at it."

"People say to me, 'Your young son is gone. You must be heartbroken'. I tell them only two things. Do something for the country that will leave your footprints on the Indian soil. Secondly, you search yourself and give the answer to yourself that are you worthy of this sacrifice these boys are making. Are we worthy of their sacrifice?" Col Thapar concluded.

Captain Vijayant Thapar lost his life in the Kargil War of 1999 | Image: Sourced

Captain Thapar's last letter to his family read -

Dearest Papa, Mama and Granny,

By the time you get this letter I’ll be observing you all from the sky enjoying the hospitality of the Apsaras. I have no regrets, in fact even I become a human again, I’ll join the Army and fight for my Nation. If you can, please come and see where the Indian Army fought for your tomorrow.

As far as the unit is concerned the new chaps should be told about this sacrifice. I hope my photo will be kept in the ‘A’ Coy Mandir. Whatever organ can be taken should be done. Contribute some money to orphanage and keep on giving ₹50 to Ruksana per month and meet Yogi Baba.

Best of luck to Bindia. Best of luck India, never forget this sacrifice of men. Papa you should feel proud, Mama so should you meet **** (I loved her).

Mamaji forgive me for everything wrong I did. Ok then its time for me to join my clan of dirty dozen, my assault party has 12 chaps.

Best of Luck to you all,

Live life King Size,