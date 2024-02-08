English
Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

Land Allotment, Recruitment Scam: K'taka Cong MLA KY Nanjegowda Raided | SHOCKING Details Emerge

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided Karnataka Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda in connection with an illegal land allotment case and manipulated recruitment

Srinwanti Das
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided Karnataka Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided Karnataka Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday raided Karnataka Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda in connection with an illegal land allotment case and manipulated recruitment scam. Nanjegowda was raided on January 8 as well. Now, Republic has accessed details of ED raids on Congress legislator KY Nanjegowda.

Nanjegowda and four others are accused of selling a post for Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh. The posts were allegedly being sold on the basis of political references and had received 30 political references. KY Nanjegowda is accused of being actively and directly being involved in the scam.

ED also raided 14 premises linked to the accused in connection with allotment of government land worth Rs 150 Crore. During the raids ED seized Rs 25 lakh in cash and movable and immovable assets worth Rs 50 crore and digital data.

ED investigations on the Congress MLA revealed that 80 acres of land worth Rs 150 crore was allegedly granted to illegal beneficiaries. 

Congress MLA KY Nanjegowda is also the chairman of Malur land grant committee. Illegal beneficiaries were allegedly granted land by creating fictitious and bogus documents. Allotment of land was reportedly done in blatant violation of guidelines and by forging documents, reveal ED investigations.

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur assembly seat in Kolar district.

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

