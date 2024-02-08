Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade Sparks Outrage, Issues Mosque Demolition Threat

Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade has stirred controversy by openly threatening to demolish Chinnadapalli Masjid.

Isha Bhandari
Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade
Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade | Image:X
Karnataka: In a highly contentious statement, Karnataka BJP MP Ananth Kumar Hegade has stirred controversy by openly threatening to demolish Chinnadapalli Masjid. During a public address, Hegade expressed no hesitation in making the threat and urged media outlets to publish it as such.

Hegade asserted that the decision to target the mosque was not his alone but claimed it represented the sentiment of the Hindu society. He cited historical instances where places of worship had undergone transformations, emphasizing the alleged reclamation of a masjid site from a temple.

His statement included, “Now it's the turn for Chinnadapalli Masjid... I don't have any hesitation at all... Media people can publish directly... You can write as a threat also... No problem... We will demolish it... This is Hindu society decision, not Ananth Kumar Hegade decision.”

The BJP MP further invoked a sense of revenge, proclaiming the rise of "Ranabhairava" and asserting that no one could stop this purported retaliation. Hegade's remarks have ignited widespread condemnation, with many expressing concern over the potential repercussions of such provocative statements.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

