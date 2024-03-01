Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Congress on Edge As Lingayats Warn of Stir If Caste Census Report Accepted

Caste Census report has created ripples in the political circles and communities in Karnataka

Apoorva Shukla
karnataka cm siddaramaiah
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 

Karnataka Caste Census: The caste census report has created ripples in the political circles and communities in Karnataka with the Lingayat community warning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to not accept the report. 

Advertisement

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde on Thursday submitted the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, popularly known as the “caste census” to chief minister Siddaramaiah. The then Siddaramaiah-led Congress government (2013-2018) had in 2015 commissioned the survey in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 170 crore.

Lingayat Community Warns of Agitation 

The caste census report has left the politically dominant Lingayat community uncomfortable, with them casting apprehensions about the same. The Lingayat community has asked the Siddaramaiah government of not accepting the report alleging that there are lapses in it. The report is yet to be made public by the Siddaramaiah government. 

 Congress Ministers and MLAs, especially those from the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, have also expressed their apprehensions. Minister in Sidaramaiah government Laxmi Hebbalkar alleged that many households were skipped during the survey.

Advertisement

Why Lingayat Community is Against the Caste Census Report 

The major issue with the newly submitted caste census report is that the members of the Lingayat community have been noted down as per their subcastes in the report, alleged the the Lingayat community. There are 103 sub-castes among Veerashaiva-Lingayats and the community is demanding that members of te Lingayat community registered as per the subcastes must be counted together as Lingayats. 

Advertisement

Minister M B Patil accepted that there is apprehension, especially among Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, about the caste census. Patil said that many of them have given the names of their sub-castes during the survey, and the community’s demand is that all the sub-castes should be referred to as “Veerashaiva-Lingayats". 

All India Veerashaiva Mahasabha, the apex body of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, which has also expressed its disapproval vis-a-vis the survey and demanded conduct of a fresh survey, is headed by veteran Congress leader and MLA Shamanuru Shivashankarappa. Several Lingayat Ministers and MLAs too have raised objections.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 12:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

3 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

3 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

4 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

11 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

12 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

a day ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

a day ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

a day ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deutsche Bank to slap liquidation suit against Shimao

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Chhattisgarh Board uses chopper to deliver question paper in remote area

    Education12 minutes ago

  3. 'He has all credentials to get to where MS Dhoni reached': Anil Kumble

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Google to remove Matrimony.com, 9 other apps for not paying service fee

    Tech 13 minutes ago

  5. Thailand expects 150 million passengers annually at Suvarnabhumi Airport

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo