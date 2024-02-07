Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday slammed the Centre, by saying that division of funds and grants has been low to Karnataka compared to what the state contributes to the country.

He earlier announced a protest by elected Congress representatives from Karnataka in New Delhi on February 7 to oppose the alleged “step-motherly treatment” of the state by the BJP government in budget and other fund allocations.

“We have faced injustice at the hands of central government. They have not released funds for Karnataka. We are inviting MLAs, MPs and MLCs of all the parties to protest against the Centre so peple Karnataka gets justice,” Shivakumar said.

"Karnataka has been meted out injustice in agriculture, farming and other sectors by the central government. We need to make our voices heard."

Confirming his participation in the protest, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “We have decided to stage a protest in Delhi on February 7 when the Parliament session is underway. One of the reasons is that in the central budget, there is no allocation for Karnataka. Secondly, it has been almost four months since we asked for drought relief of Rs 4,663 crore from the NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] but not a single paisa has been released.”

The development comes in the backdrop of Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of DK Shivakumar, stating that South India may be forced to seek a separate country if injustice prevails in fund allotments.