Karnataka FDA Suspends Food Licences Of Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Over Datura Sales

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Food Safety and Drugs Administration Department has suspended the food licences of Amazon, Swiggy Instamart and BigBasket over the online sale of poisonous datura fruits and seeds as food products.

The action follows a departmental inquiry that found datura, also known as dhatura, being listed for sale on the platforms for human consumption. In some cases, packets containing the fruits and seeds were found carrying FSSAI licence or registration numbers and had been stored in warehouses before being offered for sale or distribution.

The food safety authority said datura is poisonous and its consumption poses a serious risk to public health. It has directed the platforms to immediately remove or suspend all online listings and advertisements offering datura fruits or seeds as food or for human consumption.

The department has also ordered the suspension of licences and registrations of vendors and establishments supplying the products to the three platforms. The suspension of the platforms' food licences will remain in force until further orders.

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The action came after representatives of the companies appeared before the authority. According to the order, Amazon did not submit a response, while Swiggy Instamart sought additional time to provide documents detailing the action taken over the listings.

BigBasket told the authority that it had stopped selling the datura fruits and seeds. It also said the labelling would be corrected in future to clearly state that the products are “not for human consumption.” However, the regulator found the responses and explanations unsatisfactory.

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The Karnataka FDA has asked the concerned food business operators to submit compliance reports. The suspension may be reconsidered after the companies respond and a further hearing is conducted.