Karnataka Food Safety Officials Raid Mangaluru KFC Outlet Following Customer Complaint of Spoiled Chicken
Food safety officials raided a KFC in Mangaluru after a complaint about spoiled chicken. They inspected the kitchen, sealed storage areas, and collected food samples for testing. Legal actions will follow based on lab results. Additionally, officials seized expired food from other hotels in Mysuru.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mangaluru: Food safety officials executed a surprise raid on a KFC outlet located at the City Centre mall on KS Rao Road in Mangaluru.
The inspection was prompted by a customer complaint alleging that an online order from the restaurant contained spoiled, foul-smelling chicken.
During the operation, officials thoroughly inspected the outlet's kitchen, storeroom, and cold storage units, ultimately sealing off the establishment's go-down. Food samples were collected on-site and dispatched to a laboratory for comprehensive testing.
According to officials from the Food Safety Department, further legal and administrative action will be determined once the official laboratory findings are released.
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Subsequently, the Food Safety Department expanded its drive across Mysuru city and district, seizing 9 kg of expired chicken from Rio Meridian Hotel, 68 kg of meat from Grand Mercure Hotel, and 4 kg of mushrooms from Q Star Hotel. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
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