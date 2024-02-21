The order issued by the Department of Kannada and Culture has sparked controversy in the state | Image: PTI/Representative

Bengaluru: A rather bizarre order issued by the Department of Kannada and Culture has sparked controversy in the state. In the order, it is mentioned that the Karnataka government has stated that it is no longer mandatory to sing the state anthem of Karnataka in private schools.

The state government has created another controversy with the order allegedly stating that the government has exempted private schools from singing the state anthem.

However, minister of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi has issued a clarification over the matter | Image: Republic

The order further states that the state anthem should only be sung in government schools and government-aided schools.

However, minister of the Department of Kannada and Culture, Shivaraj Tangadagi has issued a clarification over the matter.

In a major embarrassment for the Karnataka government, Shivaraj Tangadagi has stated that a printing mistake in the order copy led to the error and that it will be rectified.