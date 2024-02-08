Advertisement

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that artificial intelligence (AI) will now be used to monitor traffic in Bengaluru as the city continues to witnesses rise in population and number of vehicles.

"We are formulating a plan to ease traffic in the city in collaboration with BBMP, Police and Transport departments. Traffic management models of other countries are also being studied," Shivakumar said.

At the National Road Safety Month-24 event at the Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to reveal that two-wheelers have the highest number of accidents. He said that is important that two-wheeler riders compulsorily wear helmets and revealed that over 6,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the last three years.

"One should have confidence but not over-confidence. Life is precious, follow traffic rules. Don’t indulge in footpath riding and signal jumping," he told the youngsters in his address and emphasised the need to impart education about road safety.



