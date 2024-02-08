English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

Karnataka govt to use Artificial Intelligence for monitoring of traffic in Bengaluru

Deputy CM Shivakumar said AI will now be used to monitor traffic in Bengaluru as the city continues to witnesses rise in population and number of vehicles.

Digital Desk
Bengaluru
For representation purposes only. | Image:PTI
Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said that artificial intelligence (AI) will now be used to monitor traffic in Bengaluru as the city continues to witnesses rise in population and number of vehicles. 

"We are formulating a plan to ease traffic in the city in collaboration with BBMP, Police and Transport departments. Traffic management models of other countries are also being studied," Shivakumar said.

At the National Road Safety Month-24 event at the Kanteerava Stadium, Shivakumar cited the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data to reveal that two-wheelers have the highest number of accidents. He said that  is important that two-wheeler riders compulsorily wear helmets and revealed that over 6,000 driving licences have been cancelled in the last three years.

"One should have confidence but not over-confidence. Life is precious, follow traffic rules. Don’t indulge in footpath riding and signal jumping," he told the youngsters in his address and emphasised the need to impart education about road safety. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 18:01 IST

