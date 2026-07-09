Karnataka Horror: Head-On Collision Between Cruiser And Lorry In Uttar Kannada; 6 Dead, 3 Injured

Karnataka: A tragic road accident claimed the lives of six individuals and left three others severely injured early Thursday morning on National Highway 52 in Karnataka's Uttar Kannada.

The fatal head-on collision occurred between a multi-utility Cruiser vehicle and a commercial lorry near Arathibail, falling under the jurisdiction of the Yellapur police station.

According to police, a group of friends from Dharwad were travelling in a Force Toofan Cruiser (registration number KA-19/AV-5920) on an excursion toward the pilgrimage destination of Dharmasthala and Chikkamagaluru.

At approximately 1:30 AM on July 9, 2026, the driver of the Cruiser reportedly operated the vehicle at high speed and with extreme negligence, drifting onto the far-right side of the highway into oncoming traffic.

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The speeding Cruiser smashed directly into a commercial lorry (registration number KA-22/AV-1008) that was approaching from the opposite direction, travelling from Ankola toward Yellapur.

The force of the impact completely crushed the front of the utility vehicle, resulting in the immediate death of six of its occupants, including the driver.

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Three other passengers who managed to survive the initial impact sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hospital in Hubballi for emergency medical treatment.

Casualties and Victim Identification

The local administration has released the identities of all those involved in the catastrophic crash:

Those Deceased at the Scene:

1. Sanjeev Mailara Angadi (33) – Vehicle Driver, resident of Kurubagatti, Dharwad

2. Akshay Tejappa Muralavar (26) – Resident of Sadhanakeri, Dharwad

3. Abhishek Eshwar (28) – Resident of Jayanagar, Dharwad

4. Abhishek Mallesha Madebavi (27) – Resident of Jayanagar, Dharwad

5. Basappa Devappa Kanakanavar (38) – Resident of GSS Campus, Dharwad

6. Manjunatha Ashoka Chulaki (33) – Resident of Murghamatha, Dharwad

Injured Passengers (Currently Under Treatment):

1. Shivaraja Gurappa Madiwala (22) – Resident of Tuppadakurahatti, Nargund, Dharwad

2. Sachin (26) – Resident of Mahaboob Nagar, Dharwad

3. Channabasu Basalingayya Sampagamimatha (28) – Resident of Kalghatgi, Dharwad

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged by Shivaraja Gurappa Madiwala, one of the surviving passengers of the Cruiser. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Yellapur police have officially registered a criminal case against the deceased driver.

The case has been filed under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS-2023), including Section 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), Section 125(B) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others causing grievous hurt), and Section 106(1) (Causing death by negligence).