Relentless Rain Paralyses Delhi-NCR; Red Alert Issued, NH-24 Near Ghazipur Blocked; Check Full Diversions And Hotspots

New Delhi: Incessant monsoon downpours since yesterday have triggered widespread waterlogging across the National Capital Region (NCR), throwing vehicular movement into complete chaos.

The severe water accumulation has crippled major transit arteries, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue emergency route diversions, particularly for commuters travelling between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Red Alert" for the capital, signalling heavy rainfall over the region through most of the day. Continuous rain led to slight waterlogging in parts of the city, including New Delhi Railway Station, Munirka and other parts.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10. A fresh spell of rain is expected to continue over Northeast Uttar Pradesh till July 13, while East Rajasthan is likely to see similar activity on July 9.

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The continuing rain is expected to bring relief from the mounting humidity that residents have been contending with in recent days. The temperature was recorded around 25.8 degrees Celsius at 2.30 am with calm winds.

NH-24 Flooded Near Ghazipur; Major Diversions Announced

The National Highway 24 (NH-24) stretch near the Ghazipur border has been severely hit by waterlogging, bringing traffic from Ghaziabad toward Delhi to a virtual standstill.

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In response, the Delhi Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have deployed emergency personnel and high-capacity pumps to drain the highway on a war footing.

To bypass the bottleneck, the traffic police have released a mandatory advisory diverting vehicles arriving from Ghaziabad.

Commuters are instructed to take alternative arterial routes:

Enter via Sector 62 (Ghaziabad) and proceed toward Vasundhara (UP).

Move toward Budh Chowk, then head onward to Mohan Nagar.

Finally, enter the national capital through the Seemapuri border.

Authorities have expressed regret for the severe inconvenience caused and have strongly urged daily commuters to allow extra travel time or avoid the stretch completely until water recedes.

Widespread Gridlock Across NCR Hotspots

The traffic paralysis is not isolated to NH-24, as the entire NCR remains heavily waterlogged.

Region Worst Affected Patches Impact Delhi Munirka, New Delhi Railway Station approach roads, Outer Ring Road, Dhaula Kuan, and Ashram. Severe gridlocks; pedestrians wading through knee-deep water; commuters stranded as two-wheelers take cover under metro lines. Noida Fr. Agnel School stretch (Sector 62), Sector 100, and the Delhi-Noida Expressway. Inundated service lanes causing bumper-to-bumper delays entering Delhi. Gurugram NH-48 (Delhi-Jaipur Highway near Narsinghpur), Sohna Road, and Sector 15. A portion of the NH-48 carriageway caved in, causing a 10-km traffic jam and forcing corporate work-from-home (WFH) advisories.

A portion of the NH-48 carriageway caved in, causing a 10-km traffic jam and forcing corporate work-from-home (WFH) advisories.

Weather Forecast and Civic Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has high-level alerts across the capital region, warning of intermittent light-to-moderate rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph.

Weather forecasting agency Skymet warned that parts of East Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida could see an additional 180 to 250 mm of rain over the next 24 hours.