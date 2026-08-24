Karnataka Health Dept Says Rise in H1N1 Cases Part of Seasonal Surge, No Need to Panic

Bengaluru: The Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka, has reassured citizens that the current rise in H1N1 Influenza, also known as seasonal flu, being reported in the media is part of a standard cyclical monsoon surge.

In a press note, the department said that in Karnataka, Influenza generally shows two seasonal peaks - January to March and July to September.

The Health Minister U T Khader chaired a comprehensive review meeting of all senior health officials at the state and district levels and reassured that the state medical machinery is fully equipped with adequate infrastructure and essential medicines to handle any untoward increase in cases or an outbreak-like situation.

As per surveillance data reported through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), Karnataka recorded 4,212 laboratory-confirmed influenza-positive cases up to August 22, 2026, across 32 districts, compared with 4,583 cases during 2025 and 3,903 cases during 2024.

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As per the district-wise data, MSU-Greater Bengaluru Authority reported the highest number of cases at 2,070, followed by Bengaluru Urban with 1,011 cases and Udupi with 300 cases.

The State has strengthened Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) surveillance as per WHO and Union Health Ministry guidelines through designated sentinel surveillance sites identified under the ICMR-NCDC network for pan-respiratory virus surveillance, and the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDL) network, ensuring adequate and timely sample collection and testing.

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Health facilities across the State have been advised to ensure adequate availability of essential supplies, including PPE, N95 masks and Oseltamivir. Healthcare workers have been sensitised on early recognition of ILI/SARI, risk assessment and management of cases.

Private healthcare facilities have been advised to follow standard protocols given by the state with respect to screening, testing and treatment of H1N1 cases and to compulsorily report all cases to surveillance authorities through the IHIP platform.

The Health Department has also reinforced infection prevention and control measures across healthcare facilities and is promoting respiratory hygiene, cough etiquette and hand hygiene. Community awareness activities are being intensified through electronic, print and social media.

The public has been advised to follow precautions to reduce the spread of seasonal influenza. Cover nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing, wash hands regularly with soap and water, drink plenty of fluids, and isolate cases.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth; avoid self-medication; don't shake hands if you have symptoms; avoid crowded places if symptomatic, and avoid reuse of napkins.