Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Announces 3 Free LPG Cylinders, Expands Free Bus Travel for Women and Transgenders

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced that three free liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders will be provided annually to women heads of households under the newly formulated 'Annapoorani Super 6' scheme, commencing from the upcoming Pongal festival in January.

The major welfare initiative, carrying an estimated annual budgetary outlay of Rs 4,000 crore, is set to benefit over 1.30 crore eligible families across the state through a Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister stated that the scheme will cover households with an annual income not exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh, economically weaker sections, families of small and marginal farmers, and families of differently-abled persons.

The cost of the cooking gas cylinder will be reimbursed and directly credited to the bank accounts of the female heads of families upon booking and delivery based on the official billing from oil marketing companies. Highlighting the economic challenges that prompted the relief measure, the Chief Minister noted that global supply disruptions and price escalations resulting from conflicts in the Gulf region had imposed a severe financial burden on households over the past four months, pushing many families toward alternative fuels.

"Considering this, even in a situation of financial constraint, our government has decided to provide the amount spent on gas cylinders to the public, aiming to reduce their financial burden, protect their welfare, and fulfil the promise made to them. Therefore, to benefit female heads of families, in the first phase, three free gas cylinders will be provided annually under the 'Annapoorani Super 6' scheme. Preparatory work has begun, and the scheme will be implemented from the upcoming Pongal festival in January with an annual allocation of approximately Rs 4,000 crore," the Chief Minister said.

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Reaffirming the government's commitment to women's empowerment as outlined in the 'Vetri Vision Document', the Chief Minister reiterated that several targeted schemes, including the 'Singa Pen' special task force, 'Thaimaman Thangamothiram', 'Vetri Magalir Adugal Valarppu', and 'Annanin Seer' schemes, have already been allocated necessary budgetary funds to ensure the safety, social progress, and livelihood security of women across the state.

Further strengthening social security and mobility, the Chief Minister announced the 'Vetri Payanam' scheme, which significantly expands the scope of free bus travel for women and transgender commuters starting from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

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Under the expanded transport scheme, women and transgender persons can avail free travel across Express, Limited Stop Service (LSS), and Deluxe government buses operating in metropolitan and urban centres. To enhance inter-district mobility, the benefit will also extend to ordinary fare buses running across mofussil and hilly areas.