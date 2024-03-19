Advertisement

Hyderabad: After the recent incident, which took place in Karnataka, now a similar incident has come to light from Hyderabad where a person from the majority community was seen allegedly getting thrashed by men from another community. The incident was reported on March 13 in Gujarathi Gally, Hyderabad. Now, the CCTV video of the incident is going viral on social media.

According to police, they received a complaint from two people from different communities on March 13, in which one of the complainants Narpath Lal stated that he was allegedly thrashed by one Syed Akber and his brother. Meanwhile, Syed Akber also complained that Narpath Lal along with his friends had allegedly thrashed him.

Based on the complaint filed by Narpath Lal, which states that after some water fell at his shop by Syed Akber, Narpath and his friends went and asked Akber why he was throwing water at his shop. Akber allegedly abused him in filthy language, following which Narpath Lal along with his two friends allegedly thrashed Akber.

Later, when Narpath Lal was present in his shop along with his employee, Akber, his brother and others allegedly trespassed into his shop, and started beating him and his employee, due to which he received injuries. Further, they allegedly threatened Narpath Lal with dire consequences that they would see their end.

However, based on the complaint of Syed Akber, it is stated that on March 12, he was sweeping the floor with water and the water fell on the shop of Narpath Lal. After this, Narpath Lal approached him, allegedly abused him in filthy language and beat him, due to which he received injuries.

Later, Akber informed the owner (of the shop, in which Syed Akber worked) Mohd Arif and Mohd Aslam about the incident and then on 13th March he along with his brother and his owner went to the shop of Narpath Lal to enquire about the incident but Narpath Lal and his employees allegedly abused and thrashed him and his brother.

Akber and his brother wanted to leave the place but Narpath Lal threatened them they would see their end.

Based on the complaint, cases have been booked against Narpath Lal and Syed Akber under relevant sections of IPC.

Earlier on Tuesday, massive protests erupted in Bengaluru’s Nagarathpete after a shopkeeper was allegedly thrashed by a group of men for playing devotional music during the evening ‘Azaan’ on Sunday near the Siddanna Layout area.