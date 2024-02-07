Advertisement

Bengaluru Lokayukta Raids: Mega Lokayukta raids are underway in various parts of Karnataka on Wednesday morning. As per reports, some 40 locations are being raided by Lokayukta sleuths across 10 districts in the state. Lokayukta officials are raiding houses of corrupt government officials. The raids come after multiple complaints made by locals against government officials and departments based on detailed evidence and proof. The raids pertain to irregularities and disproportionate assets. The departments under the scanner include PWD, Revenue, Forest department, MESCOM, among others.

The districts in which raids are being conducted include Tumakuru, Mandya, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Koppal, Chamarajnagar, Mysuru, Ballari, Vijayanagar and Mangaluru.

Notably, complaints were received for the past 14 months against Chikmagalur officials.

Lists of Officials Being Raided

Details of officials raided and their departments include Tumakuru, Hanumantharayappa, Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited, Mandya, Harsha, PWD department, Chikmagalur, Netravathi, Chief Technology Officer, Hassan, Jaganath G, Food Inspector, Koppal, Renukamma, Forest department, Chamarajnagar, P Ravi, Rural development department, Mysuru, Yagnendra Muda, Ballari, B Ravi, assistant professor, Vijayanagar, Bhaskar, Electricity department, Mangaluru, Shantha Kumar HM, MESCOM.

Massive Raids in 30 Locations Across Karnataka Carried Out in Early January

Earler this month too, the Lokayukta carried massive raids in 30 locations across Karnataka. Lokayukta raided over 10 locations in Bengaluru and also conducted raids in Mandya, Ramanagara, Vijayanagar and Ballari districts. At least 10 locations in Bengaluru were raided. A total of six cases were registered in Bengaluru and Ramnagar district. More than 30 locations were searched in Bengaluru, Ramnagar, and Ballari. Officers from PWD, PDO, Bescom, KRIDL, and Panchyat Member and Town planning.