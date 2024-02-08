Updated January 10th, 2024 at 09:25 IST
Karnataka's Republic Day Tableau has Been Rejected by Modi Govt, Claims Siddaramaiah
Siddaramiah has warned that there will be “serious consequences” if the Karnataka's tableau was not selected.
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Image:ANI
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that the state's Republic Day tableau was rejected by the Centre. “Even last year, tableaus from the state were rejected. The Narendra Modi government changed it last moment due to the Assembly elections. They (BJP) are not loyal to Kannadigas.” Siddaramiah has warned that there will be “serious consequences” if the Karnataka's tableau was not selected.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 09:25 IST
